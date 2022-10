Srivilliputtur

A special Court trying POCSO Act cases on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two persons who were found guilty of sexually assaulting a minore girl near Rajapalayam in 2021. The Judge, K. Poorna Jeya Anand, alos imposed Rs. 1 lakh fine on each of the accused Sivakumar and Venkatesh Babu. All Women Police Station, Rajapalayam, had arrested the accused.