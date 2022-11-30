Two get life term for sexual assault on minor girls

November 30, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here has awarded life imprisonment to two youth for sexually assaulting minor girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to prosecution, W. Vinith, 25, of Paingulam Sarakkodu in Kanniyakumari district abducted a minor girl from a village under Veeravanallur police station limits in Tirunelveli district in 2017 and sexually assaulted her. Veeravanallur police subsequently arrested Vinith.

POCSO Special Court Judge Anbuselvi sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another case, S. Devakumar, 30, of Mela Karumpuliyoothu near Alangulam was sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Anbuselvi for similar offence. The Judge also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US