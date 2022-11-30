Two get life term for sexual assault on minor girls

November 30, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here has awarded life imprisonment to two youth for sexually assaulting minor girls.

According to prosecution, W. Vinith, 25, of Paingulam Sarakkodu in Kanniyakumari district abducted a minor girl from a village under Veeravanallur police station limits in Tirunelveli district in 2017 and sexually assaulted her. Veeravanallur police subsequently arrested Vinith.

POCSO Special Court Judge Anbuselvi sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him on Wednesday.

In another case, S. Devakumar, 30, of Mela Karumpuliyoothu near Alangulam was sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Anbuselvi for similar offence. The Judge also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on him.