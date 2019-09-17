Two get life term for murder

The Mahila Court here has sentenced two youth to life imprisonment for murdering a woman and stealing gold ornaments from her house.

According to prosecution, Prabhu, 30, of Thoppur near Kumarapuram, who landed in debt trap, and his friend Venkatesh, 35, of the same area murdered Baby George, 50, of Thoppur when she was alone at home on July 12, 2012 and stole 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments from her house.

The victim was a relative of former MP Helen Davidson.

The duo was arrested by Anjugramam police.

Mahila Court Judge John Santhosham on Monday awarded life imprisonment to Prabhu and Venkatesh for murdering Baby George and 7 years imprisonment for burglary. However, the sentence would go concurrently.