Madurai

Two get life term for murder of traditional healer

TIRUNELVELI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to two youth for murdering a traditional healer.

According to prosecution, Jeevan Kumar, 53, of Karuthaiahpuram under Vickramasingapuram police station limits was assaulted by K. Sundar, 29, of Sankarapandipuram and his friend M. Chinnadurai, 28, on January 6, 2015. Jeevan Kumar filed a complaint against the duo with Vickramasingapuram police.

When Chinnadurai and Sundar exerted pressure on Jeevan Kumar to withdraw the case against them, he refused to yield. Agitated over this, Chinnadurai and Sundar stabbed Jeevan Kumar at his home on August 2, 2015.

The badly injured Jeevan Kumar, who was under treatment, breathed his last after four days. Subsequently, Vickramasingapuram police arrested Sundar and Chinnadurai.

Fourth Additional Sessions Judge Vijayakanth, who awarded life imprisonment to Sundar and Chinnadurai on Thursday, also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 each on them.

