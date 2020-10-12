Two get life sentence for murder

TIRUNELVELI

12 October 2020 20:20 IST

A court here awarded on Monday life imprisonment to two youths for murdering a woman.

According to prosecution, one Raj of Kuttinainarkulam under Radhapuram police station limits in the district took a girl from the same area to a few places without the knowledge of her parents. On coming to know about this, the girl’s relatives assaulted Raj, who allegedly committed suicide as he felt humiliated.

Against this backdrop, Raj’s son Shankar alias Shankar Ganesh, 25, and his relative M. Esakki, 29, hacked the girl’s mother Indra, 45, to death when she was walking along the Radhapuram – Mudavankulam road on January 2, 2015.

The Radhapuram police subsequently arrested Shankar Ganesh and Esakki.

Fourth Additional District Sessions Judge N. Vijayakanth awarded life imprisonment to the duo and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each.