Madurai

Two get life imprisonment for murder

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to two persons for murdering a van driver.

According to prosecution, Muneeswari of KVK Nagar here left her husband Balamurugan, 31, a van driver from the same area, following frequent domestic quarrels and lived with her parents. Agitated over this, Muneeswarai’s elder brother Pon Muniyasamy, 27, and his friends murdered Balamurugan on October 27, 2013.

The Thoothukudi north police arrested Pon Muniyasamy and five others, including Manikandan.

Second Additional Sessions Judge Gowthaman, while awarding life imprisonment to Pon Muniyasamy and Manikandan and slapped a fine of ₹ 1,000 each on them, acquitted all others on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 7:45:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-get-life-imprisonment-for-murder/article30626333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY