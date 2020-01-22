Two get life imprisonment for murder

THOOTHUKUDI
A court here has awarded life imprisonment to two persons for murdering a van driver.
According to prosecution, Muneeswari of KVK Nagar here left her husband Balamurugan, 31, a van driver from the same area, following frequent domestic quarrels and lived with her parents. Agitated over this, Muneeswarai’s elder brother Pon Muniyasamy, 27, and his friends murdered Balamurugan on October 27, 2013.
The Thoothukudi north police arrested Pon Muniyasamy and five others, including Manikandan.
Second Additional Sessions Judge Gowthaman, while awarding life imprisonment to Pon Muniyasamy and Manikandan and slapped a fine of ₹ 1,000 each on them, acquitted all others on Wednesday.
