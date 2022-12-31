Two ganja peddlers get jail sentence

December 31, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act here on Friday sentenced two persons to 10 years and 12 years of imprisonment each for possessing 23.5 kg of ganja.

Additional District Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan sentenced the accused J. Divakar, 28, of Chokkalingapuram near Sempatti and A. Sugapriya alias Priya, 36, of Theni to 10 years and 12 years of imprisonment, respectively. Further, a fine of ₹1 lakh and ₹1.1 lakh was slapped on Divakar and Priya, respectively.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Kannivadi police station Inspector C. Vellaiyappan conducted a raid at Kurumbapatti and caught Divakar in possession of 22 kg of ganja. During investigation, they traced his supplier Priya who had in her possession 1.5 kg of ganja. A case was registered under NDPS Act and the duo was remanded in judicial custody.