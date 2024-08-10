ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Tiruchi found dead in private homestay in Kodaikanal

Published - August 10, 2024 07:11 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

Srikrishna L 2193

Two persons from Tiruchi were found dead in a private home stay accommodation at Naidupuram in Kodaikanal on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that four persons from Tiruchi, Sivaraj, Sivashankar, Jayakannan and Anand Babu, arrived in Kodaikanal on August 9. They stayed in two rooms.

On Saturday morning, staff found Jayakannan and Anand Babu lying unconscious in the room and alerted the police, who took them to hospital. The doctors declared them as brought dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two men may have lit the barbeque in the room as it was cold and could have suffocated due to excess smoke. Further investigation was on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior officer said a probe would be conducted after release of the post-mortem report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US