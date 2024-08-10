Two from Tiruchi found dead in private homestay in Kodaikanal

Two persons from Tiruchi were found dead in a private home stay accommodation at Naidupuram in Kodaikanal on Saturday.

Police said that four persons from Tiruchi, Sivaraj, Sivashankar, Jayakannan and Anand Babu, arrived in Kodaikanal on August 9. They stayed in two rooms.

On Saturday morning, staff found Jayakannan and Anand Babu lying unconscious in the room and alerted the police, who took them to hospital. The doctors declared them as brought dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two men may have lit the barbeque in the room as it was cold and could have suffocated due to excess smoke. Further investigation was on.

A senior officer said a probe would be conducted after release of the post-mortem report.