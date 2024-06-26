GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two from Theni sentenced to 12-year imprisonment

Published - June 26, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai has sentenced two persons from Theni district to 12-year rigorous imprisonment for being in possession of 212 kg of ganja.

First Additional Special Court Judge A.S. Hariharakumar pronounced the sentence against P. Siva and S. Anand and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.

In 2018, Madurai NIB-CID officials intercepted a car during a vehicle check on Oomachikulam -Alanganallur road in Madurai district. The accused were found in possession of the ganja. The NIB-CID registered a case.

