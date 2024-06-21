Two from Sri Lanka intercepted near Mandapam

The Marine Police on Friday detained two persons who had allegedly sneaked into Indian waters in a fibre boat. They were taken into custody for interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the police department said that the two identified themselves as Julius (23) and Jude Antony (32) and claimed to be from Sri Lanka. They spoke in Tamil and said that they hailed from Kalpitti in Sri Lanka. Central agencies were also interrogating independently the two suspects.

The fibre boat was thoroughly searched upon and a police officer said that the surveillance duty personnel spotted the boat approaching towards Mandapam and intercepted them.

Further interrogation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.