Two from Sri Lanka intercepted near Mandapam

Published - June 21, 2024 08:22 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Marine Police on Friday detained two persons who had allegedly sneaked into Indian waters in a fibre boat. They were taken into custody for interrogation.

Sources in the police department said that the two identified themselves as Julius (23) and Jude Antony (32) and claimed to be from Sri Lanka. They spoke in Tamil and said that they hailed from Kalpitti in Sri Lanka. Central agencies were also interrogating independently the two suspects.

The fibre boat was thoroughly searched upon and a police officer said that the surveillance duty personnel spotted the boat approaching towards Mandapam and intercepted them.

Further interrogation was on.

