Two from Sri Lanka detained by Marine Police

The duo, who were facing cases in their country, were found in a boat

Two persons from Jaffna district in Sri Lanka were detained by the Marine Police here on Thursday.

Following information that a boat was spotted near Thondi shore in the wee hours of Thursday, a Marine Police team, led by Inspector Kanagaraj, conducted a search and found two youth in the boat.

After investigating them, a police officer said, “As they did not seem to have any belongings with them, suspicion grew that they had not come here seeking asylum.”

He further said the two identified themselves as Jayaseelan, 27, and Arulraj, 34. Based on their confession, the police came to know that they had many criminal cases pending against them in Sri Lanka. In a bid to evade arrest, they had reached here by a boat, he added.

An officer in a Central agency said they would give information to the Sri Lankan government about the two persons. They were also investigating whether the two were part of any smuggling gang and the reason for their arrival here, he added.

Marine Police officials said they would register a case against the duo under the Indian Passports Act and other relevant Acts.

In the last 40 days, more than 70 persons from Sri Lanka arrived here by boats after paying hefty amounts, claiming that the economic crisis in their country had forced them to flee. The Tamil Nadu government initially remanded a batch of four people, but subsequently decided to keep them in a rehabilitation centre at Mandapam. Following this, people in small groups started arriving here illegally.