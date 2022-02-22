Two from same family win elections

Out of the eight Congress candidates who had emerged victorious in Virudhunagar municipality, two are from the same family.

Congress Women’s Wing district president K. Baby won for the third consecutive time in the local bodies elections, and this time she was elected from Ward 27. Her daughter-in-law Chitheswari won Ward 26.

Man dies after wife’s defeat

Unable to stomach the defeat of his wife Suguna Devi in the ward election in Sattur municipality, P. Nagarajan ended his life on Tuesday.

Police said Nagarajan, who was a supervisor in Sattur municipality, reportedly consumed poison in his residence after Ms. Suguna Devi, who had contested on an AIADMK ticket, lost the election.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Sattur Town police are investigating.