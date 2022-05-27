Two from Odisha arrested for rape and murder of woman

The autopsy revealed bleeding injuries and strangulation marks

Two workers hailing from Odisha, who were employed in a prawn unit at Rameswaram, were arrested on Friday in connection with the rape and murder of a 45-year-old woman, whose partially burnt body was found on Tuesday.

The police had initially detained six suspects, all migrant workers, who were beaten by a mob following the death of the woman, who had gone to collect seaweeds and deliver them at the prawn unit. During interrogation, two of them confessed to having raped and killed the victim.

Police sources said the accused were likely to be produced before the jurisdictional judicial magistrate and remanded in custody.

According to reliable sources, the autopsy of the body revealed bleeding injuries and there were strangulation marks around the neck.

Sources said the police brought the two accused persons to the crime scene to reconstruct the incident. The two reportedly took turns to rape the victim. The police said that initially one of them suggested that she be let off, but the other insisted that she be strangulated. The accused, the police said, had removed the gold and silver items worn by the victim and pledged them at a pawnshop at Rameswaram, but could not get money instantly. The police seized the valuables.

Another police officer said the accused planned to escape to their native place by train in the early hours, but were beaten up by locals before the police took them into custody.