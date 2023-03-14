Two from Kerala held for printing fake stamp papers, currencies

March 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CUMBUM

Two persons - Mohamed Siyad (41) of Idukki district and Bipin Thomas (36) of Siratta Veli in Kerala - were arrested at Cumbum Mettu in Theni district on Tuesday on a charge of printing fake stamp papers and currency notes.

Police said that following a tip-off, Inspector Saravanan and his team of Cumbum North police station intercepted a car and inquired two persons who were proceeding to Kerala in a four-wheeler. It was revealed that they had rented a building in Cumbum Odai Karai Street and had been printing fake stamp papers and currency notes.

The police seized over 500 blank white sheets, a photocopier machine, stamp papers in the denomination of ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹100. They also seized a few fake currencies in the denomination of ₹500. Further investigation is on.

Kidnap foiled

A real estate agent Adisayam (60) who was allegedly kidnapped by a gang at Rayapanpatti near Cumbum on Tuesday was rescued within a few hours by the police.

Following the information about the crime, the police control room alerted all the check posts. When a vehicle did not stop when flagged, Sub Inspector Sultan Basha gave a chase. On seeing the police, the gang abandoned the vehicle and escaped leaving the victim.

The police have secured three persons and are on the lookout for one more.