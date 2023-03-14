ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Kerala held for printing fake stamp papers, currencies

March 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CUMBUM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons - Mohamed Siyad (41) of Idukki district and Bipin Thomas (36) of Siratta Veli in Kerala - were arrested at Cumbum Mettu in Theni district on Tuesday on a charge of printing fake stamp papers and currency notes.

Police said that following a tip-off, Inspector Saravanan and his team of Cumbum North police station intercepted a car and inquired two persons who were proceeding to Kerala in a four-wheeler. It was revealed that they had rented a building in Cumbum Odai Karai Street and had been printing fake stamp papers and currency notes.

The police seized over 500 blank white sheets, a photocopier machine, stamp papers in the denomination of ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹100. They also seized a few fake currencies in the denomination of ₹500. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidnap foiled

A real estate agent Adisayam (60) who was allegedly kidnapped by a gang at Rayapanpatti near Cumbum on Tuesday was rescued within a few hours by the police.

Following the information about the crime, the police control room alerted all the check posts. When a vehicle did not stop when flagged, Sub Inspector Sultan Basha gave a chase. On seeing the police, the gang abandoned the vehicle and escaped leaving the victim.

The police have secured three persons and are on the lookout for one more.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US