Two from Jharkhand held for cybercrime

They siphoned off ₹2.30 lakh from the bank account of man from Sivakasi

District Cyber Crime Police have arrested two persons from Jharkhand for allegedly siphoning off ₹2.30 lakh from the bank account of a resident of Sivakasi.

According to police, Sankaranarayanan received an SMS on his mobile phone that warned him of his bank account getting blocked if he did not link his PAN with his bank account. When he touched the link that was sent along with the message, ₹2.30 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account in March.

Virudhunagar Cyber Crime police, led by Inspector P. S. Uma Maheswari and Sub-Inspector Haroon Ershath, acted upon his complaint and tracked the bank account to which the money had been transferred. While the police managed to block the transaction of ₹1 lakh, which was refunded to the victim within a few days, the remaining ₹1.30 lakh was transferred.

Police traced the accused, B. Pramodkumar and Binodkumar, who were lodged in Tihar Central Prison in connection with another cybercrime case registered by Delhi police, Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, said.

They were arrested in Tihar jail and brought to Virudhunagar and sent to judicial custody.