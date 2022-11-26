Two from Chennai killed in accident near Sattur

November 26, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - SATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in an accident at Pettireddipatti Pass near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Police said four persons from Chennai were travelling in a car to Kanniyakumari. When the car was nearing Sattur, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it hit the parapet on the roadside.

In the impact of the crash, an occupant of the car, Chakravarthi (57), died on the spot. The other three injured persons — Ponraj (48), Ragland (60) and Sebastian (48) — were rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. However, Ragland died on the way to the hospital.

Sattur police are investigating.

