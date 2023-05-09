ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Chennai drown in Tamirabharani river

May 09, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Chennai drowned in the Tamirabharani as they were taking bath in the river along with their friends on Monday.

Police said A. Arun, 24, of Thousand Lights in Chennai and Sriram, 25, also from Thousand Lights, who had come with their friends to attend a function at Thiruvenkatanathapuram near here, were taking bath in the Tamirabharani on Monday afternoon.

 As Arun, Sriram and their friend Vinodh, from Thousand Lights, moved to the deeper part of the river, they drowned. While Arun’s friend Shakthi and his younger brother Murali could save Vinodh, Arun and Sriram drowned.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Pettai retrieved the bodies and sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Suththamalli police have registered a case.

