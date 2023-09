September 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Two tourists from Bengaluru drowned in sea at Kanniyakumari on Sunday.

The police identified them as Mani, 30, and Suresh, 30. However, tourists managed to pull out their colleague, Bindhu, 25, who was also washed away by a giant wave along with the two.

She has been admitted to a private hospital in Kanniyakumari.

The victims were part of a 12-member tourist-team. The Marine Police are investigating.

