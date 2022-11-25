Two found dead

November 25, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

ARUPPUKOTTAI

Two persons identified as Sabari, 36, of Udayanampatti near Tiruchuli Taluk and his relative Ratnavel Pandian, 33, of Kulasekaranallur were found dead on P. Thottiankulam service road near Aruppukottai on Friday.

As they were missing since Thursday afternoon, Manikandan, brother of Ratnavel Pandian, went in search of them and spotted them with multiple cut injuries near a bush. Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar and DSP Jaganathan visited the place of crime.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that it could be an act of revenge.

A senior officer said that Murthy married Solaimani, adopted by Rakkammal, a DMK councillor. As there were differences of opinion between Murthy and his wife, she went to her mother’s house. Murthy, his parents, brother Sabari and relative Rathnavel Pandian had a strong suspicion that Rakkammal caused “separation” of the couple.

The domestic issue snowballed into a heinous crime in March when Rakkammal was murdered. Based on the confession, the police booked cases against five people and arrested Murthy, his brother Sabari and relative Ratnavel Pandian. The court released them on bail recently.

When Sabari and Ratnavel Pandian went out but did not return, Manikandan informed the police. Aruppukottai Town Police sent the two bodies to the Government Hospital. A hunt was on to secure five suspects behind the crime. Special teams were formed.