Two found dead

Madurai

15 June 2021 21:58 IST

A. Muthukumar of Anuppanadi was found dead with head injuries at Chinthamani on Monday night.

Police said that the deceased was working in a welding workshop in Keeraithurai. Avaniapuram police are investigating.

In an unrelated incident, M. Vigneswaran, 26, of Mullipallam was stabbed to death in a farm near Kadupatti on Monday night.

Police said that a wordy quarrel between Vigneswaran with one T. Velmurugan, 17, led to the death. The accused has been arrested.