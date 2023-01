January 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

Two persons were killed after being knocked down by an unidentified train at Anupanadi. According to Tamil Nadu Railway Police, the bodies were found along the track in the early hours of Thursday.

While one of them was identified as T. Sivakumar (45) of Chinthamani,, the other person could not be identified.

The bodies were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. Madurai Railway police are investigating.