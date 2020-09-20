Two found dead on Alagarkoil Road

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, two persons were found dead on Alagarkoil Road near Kallandiri on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as C. Pachchai, 26, of Poigaikaraipatti and M. Thavidan, 60, of nearby Amanthurpatti. Police said Pachchai should be riding the motorbike and Thavidan could have been a pedestrian.

Thavidan’s body was found lying in a nearby canal with head injuries. A vehicle could have hit both of them and fled the scene, the police said. Appanthirupathi police are investigating.