Madurai

Two found dead on Alagarkoil Road

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, two persons were found dead on Alagarkoil Road near Kallandiri on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as C. Pachchai, 26, of Poigaikaraipatti and M. Thavidan, 60, of nearby Amanthurpatti. Police said Pachchai should be riding the motorbike and Thavidan could have been a pedestrian.

Thavidan’s body was found lying in a nearby canal with head injuries. A vehicle could have hit both of them and fled the scene, the police said. Appanthirupathi police are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2020 9:12:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-found-dead-on-alagarkoil-road/article32654576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story