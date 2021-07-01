Two forest officials injured in attack by hunters inside Cumbum forests

THENI

01 July 2021 23:10 IST

Two forest officials, Illavarasan and Kaja Moideen, were injured in an attack by hunters, suspected to be from Kerala, inside Cumbum forests on Wednesday night.

Following information that an armed gang had sneaked into the forest with weapons to hunt wild animals, the officials stepped up vigil. When a team led by Mr. llavarasan, Mr. Kaja Moideen, Mr. Manoj Kumar and Mr. Mahadevan were on surveillance, they spotted the hunters.

Even as the officials said they would arrest and interrogate them, the hunters attacked with weapons and logs in which Mr. Illavarasan and Mr. Kaja Moideen were injured. They were admitted in Cumbum and Theni government hospitals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, forest officials said the surveillance team spotted the hunters near Koilmettu and seven persons had come inside the forest. It is suspected that they might have escaped back to Kerala. Gudalur South Police Station registered a case.