Madurai

Two forest officials injured in attack by hunters inside Cumbum forests

Two forest officials, Illavarasan and Kaja Moideen, were injured in an attack by hunters, suspected to be from Kerala, inside Cumbum forests on Wednesday night.

Following information that an armed gang had sneaked into the forest with weapons to hunt wild animals, the officials stepped up vigil. When a team led by Mr. llavarasan, Mr. Kaja Moideen, Mr. Manoj Kumar and Mr. Mahadevan were on surveillance, they spotted the hunters.

Even as the officials said they would arrest and interrogate them, the hunters attacked with weapons and logs in which Mr. Illavarasan and Mr. Kaja Moideen were injured. They were admitted in Cumbum and Theni government hospitals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, forest officials said the surveillance team spotted the hunters near Koilmettu and seven persons had come inside the forest. It is suspected that they might have escaped back to Kerala. Gudalur South Police Station registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 11:11:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-forest-officials-injured-in-attack-by-hunters-inside-cumbum-forests/article35086971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY