Two fisherwomen killed as bus hits bus stop

August 15, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - RAMANATAPURAM

Two fisherwomen, who were waiting at a bus top, were killed when a bus rammed over the stop after colliding into a truck in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Police said that the bus, driven by Shanmugam (45) of Thoothukudi, which was coming from Thoothukudi and proceeding to Chennai via Ramanathapuram, collided against a fish laden vehicle coming on the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so high that the bus rammed over a bus stop hitting at the public and came to a halt only after crashing against the compound wall of a private educational institution and hit the coconut grove inside the campus.

The two deceased persons were identified as Parvathi (55) of Vivekanandapuram and her daughter Kuppammal (35). Police inquiries revealed that the mother and daughter were waiting at the bus stop to board a bus to Yerwadi. Four other persons waiting at the bus stop and two commuters travelling in the bus were injured and rushed to Ramanathapuram and Keelakarai Government Hospital.

The two bodies were sent to Keelakarai Government Hospital for post-mortem. Yerwadi police have registered a case. The name of the bus driver was given as .