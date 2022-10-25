Two fishermen missing

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NAGERCOIL

ADVERTISEMENT

Two fishermen from Kanniyakumari district who were fishing in Bahrain went missing after they had gone for fishing on October 17.

 Fishermen M. Sahaya Celso, 37, and G. Antony Vincent, 33, of Kadiyapattinam in Kanniyakumari district had gone for fishing in a boat owned by one Tarak Majid from Morak Fishing Harbour in Bahrain on October 17. The boat, which should have returned to the base on October 19 or 20, was yet to reach the shore.

 Subsequently, the Bahrain fisheries authorities were alerted who launched intensive search for the missing fishermen in their territorial waters but in vain.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 After the families of both the fishermen were alerted, South Asian Association for Fishermen Fraternity secretary Rev. Fr. Churchil has forwarded appeals to the State and the Central Governments urging the governments to contact the Bahrain and Iranian Governments to launch search operations to locate the missing fishermen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app