Two fishermen missing

Two fishermen from Kanniyakumari district who were fishing in Bahrain went missing after they had gone for fishing on October 17.

Fishermen M. Sahaya Celso, 37, and G. Antony Vincent, 33, of Kadiyapattinam in Kanniyakumari district had gone for fishing in a boat owned by one Tarak Majid from Morak Fishing Harbour in Bahrain on October 17. The boat, which should have returned to the base on October 19 or 20, was yet to reach the shore.

Subsequently, the Bahrain fisheries authorities were alerted who launched intensive search for the missing fishermen in their territorial waters but in vain.

After the families of both the fishermen were alerted, South Asian Association for Fishermen Fraternity secretary Rev. Fr. Churchil has forwarded appeals to the State and the Central Governments urging the governments to contact the Bahrain and Iranian Governments to launch search operations to locate the missing fishermen.