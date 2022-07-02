Two fishermen missing in mid-sea, two others escape

ICG hovercraft, INS helicopter pressed into search operation

Marine Police and fishermen from Mangaleswari Nagari in Ramanathapuram district searching for two brothers who went missing after their boat capsized.

Two of the four fishermen belonging to a family from Mangaleswari Nagar village in the district, who ventured into the sea early on Friday, had a miraculous escape, while the other two went missing after their boat capsized.

As the news spread, the villagers turned anxious, and swimmers and fishermen took six mechanised boats to launch a search for the two missing fishermen.

Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese directed Fisheries Department officials to search for the two fishermen on boats along with Marine Police. The officials sought the help of Indian Coast Guard authorities, who deployed a hovercraft for the search operation. A helicopter from INS Parundu also joined the operation, officials added.

The police said four brothers — Muniyasami, 30, Arunkumar, 24, Sasisuman, 20, and Malaiselvam, 18 — sons of Periasami, ventured into the sea in their fibre boat in the early hours of Friday.

It is said that as they were about to return with the catch, heavy wind toppled the boat near Appavu Theevu. All the four brothers were thrown off the boat. After some time, Arunkumar and his Sasisuman managed to hold on to the boat and escaped. However, Muniyasami and Malaiselvam went missing.

With sunset, the search operation had to be suspended on Saturday evening, Fisheries Department officials said.