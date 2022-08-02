Madurai

Two fishermen go missing

Indian Coast Guard personnel getting ready for the search operation to rescue two missing fishermen. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT
Special Correspondent TIRUCHENDUR August 02, 2022 22:36 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:36 IST

Two fishermen of Amali Nagar near Tiruchendur, who had gone for fishing in a fiberglass country-boat on Monday night, went missing after the boat capsized mid-sea because of rough weather.

Amali Nagar residents said fishermen of their hamlet, which has around 170 fiberglass country-boats, would put out to sea after midnight every day and return to the shore in the evening. When Aswin, 35, of Amali Nagar went for fishing, along with Prasanth, 40, Paulraj, 22, and Nithyanantham, 42, in the early hours of Monday, his boat was caught in gale and capsized as they were fishing about 22 nautical mile off the shore.

As Paulraj and Nithyanantham were swimming, they were rescued by the fishermen in other boats, while Aswin and Prasanth went missing.

