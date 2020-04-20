Two fireworks units sealed for curfew violation

SIVAKASI

Two fireworks units here were sealed after officials found that workers were involved in routine works in violation of the curfew order.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar has recommended cancellation of the licences of the units located in Vetrilaiyoorani and Anuppankulam.

Collector R. Kannan had earlier said that fireworks units could start functioning from April 20 as they were in rural areas. However, he had laid down various conditions like a series of disinfection activities at the units before their reopening.

Subsequently, the State government announced that the lockdown conditions would continue as usual till the high-level committee formed by it came out with its recommendation on allowing reopening of industrial units.

This change in lockdown order was intimated to the fireworks units, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said. “Earlier, the units were asked to get certification from the Incident Commander before reopening. But, these two units had neither taken up disinfection works nor got certification,” he said.

Besides, in both the units, the officials found that the workers were sitting huddled together, without maintaining social distancing and wearing masks and gloves, he added.