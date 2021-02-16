Two female nursing students end life

Dejected over her poor performance in the nursing examination, a 20-year-old student in Melur ended her life.
Police said the deceased, who was doing the nursing course in an institute affiliated to a private hospital in the city, was attending online classes. She was frustrated as she could not perform well in the examination and consumed poison on February 11 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. However, she did not respond to treatment and died on Sunday night.
Melur police are investigating.
In an unrelated incident, another female nursing student from Achchampatti took the extreme step as due to chronic stomach ache. The woman, who was under treatment at Government Rajaji hospital for the burns, died on Sunday.
Alanganallur police have booked a case.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath