Two fatally knocked down by government bus

Two persons watching Vinayaka Chaturthi were fatally knocked down by a speeding TNSTC bus on Madurai-Natham road near here on Sunday evening.

The Natham police have identified the victims as P. Devaraj, 56, of Kovilpatti and P. Pandi, 45, of Natham.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus hit the two persons at 6.50 p.m., due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver, near the Revenue Divisional Office in Natham.

Police said that the duo, who were watching a Vinayaka Chathurthi procession, died on the spot. While another bystander who was grievously injured has been admitted to Government Hospital at Natham.

The driver, who is currently at large, has been booked and further investigation is on, stated police.