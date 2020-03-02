Two farmers killed in road accident

Dindigul
Two farmers were killed and one more injured when a speeding van hit the moped on which the trio were riding back home near Gudalur under Guziliamparai police station limits in the early hours of Monday.
The police identified the deceased as R. Manivel, 40, and K. Palanisamy, 55, of Tirumakkampatti. M. Murugesan, 40, of Kambiliampatti, was injured.
The police said that the farmers from the neighbouring villages had gone to the Uzhavar Santhai in Karur by bus to sell their produce.
After unloading the produce, they had come back to Gudalur by bus. While going back home, all the three were riding the moped of Palanisamy, who had left it at Gudalur.
The moped could have moved hardly 50 metres when the speeding van had hit the moped.
The police have picked up Kanagaraj, 52, of Eriyodu.
