Two farmers electrocuted

January 08, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Two farmers were electrocuted near Puliyangudi on Sunday.

Police said farmer Shanmugavel, 74, of Vellaanaikottai near Puliyangudi, who had gone to his field on Saturday, accidentally stepped on a live electric wire and got electrocuted.

Since Shanmugavel would return home only on the next day whenever he goes to the field, his family did not search for him.

When he failed to return home on Sunday also, his relative Gurusamy, 64, went to the field and saw Shanmugavel lying on the ground. As Gurusamy thought that Shanmugavel was lying unconscious, he tried to lift him and got electrocuted.

When the passers-by saw two persons lying on the ground, they informed the Puliyangudi police, who found that both had died of electrocution. They sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

