Two farm labourers electrocuted; villagers blame low lying electric cables

January 20, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THENI

Two farm labourers — Perumalsami and Yuvaraj — died when they came in contact with live electric wires while they were engaged in harvesting work on Friday night.

Eye-witness accounts claimed that Perumalsami from Chinnapottipuram and Yuvaraj from Karadupatti village were working in a field in Karadupatti, near Bodi. It is said that when they were loading the corn produce in the tractor, Perumalsami suffered an electric shock and died instantly as the electric wires were lying low.

When Yuvaraj, the tractor driver, rushed in to help the co-worker, he too came in contact with live wire and fell unconscious.

On information, Bodi Taluk Police and the Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and even though Yuvaraj was immediately taken to the hospital, he died on the way, police added.

Further investigation was on.

