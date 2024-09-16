ADVERTISEMENT

Two engineers killed, one injured as car topples

Updated - September 16, 2024 09:55 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of a car which was involved in an accident near Kollangudi in Sivaganga district.

In a tragic incident, two young engineers from Sivaganga district, who were travelling in a car, died on the spot after the vehicle is said to have toppled at Kollangudi.

Police said on Monday that three friends - Karthik, 33, Kalanidhi, 33, and Yogeshwaran, 29, went to Kalayarkoil. They were said to be working in IT companies in Chennai and Coimbatore.

While they were approaching Kollangudi, the vehicle had reportedly toppled and in the impact, the two occupants Karthik and Kalanidhi died on the spot. They were carrying their pet animal with them and the dog too died.

Police said that Yogeshwaran, who suffered injuries, was rushed to Sivaganga Government Hospital. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Kalayarkoil police have registered a case.

