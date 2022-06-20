Two empty wagons derail in Madurai

Two empty new modified wagons of a goods train derailed while being shunted at Madurai railway yard in the early hours of Monday.

According to railway sources, the empty rake of the new modified goods wagons was was being moved from the yard to platform 3 when the wagons 8 and 9 derailed at around 2.30 a.m.

However, the movement of trains on up and down lines in the junction was not affected.

An Accident Relief Train was rushed to platform 4 to take up the re-railing work.

A similar derailment of an empty wagon was reported near Sellur on April 25.