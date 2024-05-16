ADVERTISEMENT

Two elephant tusks, worth ₹60 lakh, seized from man near Rajapalayam

Updated - May 16, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 12:31 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The source of the tusks, weighing about 3.2 kg, is yet to be ascertained; an investigation is underway

The tusks, weighing 3.2 kg, are said to be worth about ₹60 lakh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), seized two elephant tusks from an individual, A. Ram Alagu (40), of Ganapathi Sundaranachiyarpuram near Rajapalayam, on Wednesday (May 15, 2024) night. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the OCIU team detained Ram Alagu and seized the tusks from a hideout. According to sources, Ram Alagu was only a conduit for the sale of the tusks. 

The tusks, weighing 3.2 kg, are said to be worth about ₹60 lakh. The OCIU sleuths handed over the accused person and the contraband to Forest Department officials for further investigations. 

An investigation is also underway to trace the source of the tusks. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US