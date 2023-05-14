ADVERTISEMENT

Two electrocuted to death near Usilampatti

May 14, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, Asaipandi (37) and P. Mani (70) of Thottapppanayakanur near Usilampatti were electrocuted to death in Ambasamuthiram on Saturday.

The police said that the deceased, father and son, had gone out for work on Saturday morning and did not return home till evening.

Neighbours and relatives launched a search for them and found them lying dead near the farm of K. Dharmar (65) of Ambasamudhiram.

It was found that Dharmar had erected an illegal electric fencing to prevent wild boars from entering his farm.

Usilampatti Taluk police have arrested the farmer.

CONNECT WITH US