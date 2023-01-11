Two electrocuted at ‘appalam’ unit in Mallankinaru

January 11, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Two persons, M. Palanisamy, 30, and K. Raja, (30, of Kariapatti were electrocuted at Mallankinaru on Tuesday. Police said Palanisamy was working in a ‘appalam’ manufacturing unit on Thimmanpatti Main Road.

An electrician, P. Murugan, and his assistant Raja, were involved in installation of a heater in the company. Palanisamy was asked to assist them. When Raja was carrying an aluminium ladder, it hit the overhead electric cable and he suffered shock. Palanisamy who rushed to his rescue was also electrocuted. Both were rushed to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Mallankinaru police are investigating.