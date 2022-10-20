Two electrocuted in farm near Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau VIRUDHUNAGAR
October 20, 2022 18:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were electrocuted when they touched an illegal electric fence in a farm at Muthalipatti near here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as S. Srinivasan (42) of Sadanandapuram and I. Muniyasamy (50) of Muthalipatti. The workers had gone to the farm belonging to Mohanraj of Sadanandapuram to bathe in a well. They were found lying dead in the farm at around 7.30 a.m.

Investigation by police revealed that the two touched the wire fence of the farm where plantain and other horticulture crops were cultivated. The owner had illegally converted the fence into an electric fence to keep wild boars away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since, power supply to the fence had not been suspended, the duo suffered an electric shock and were killed on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vachchakarapatti police have registered a case. The bodies have been taken to Virudhunagar Goverment Medical College Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app