Two electrocuted in farm near Virudhunagar

Two persons were electrocuted when they touched an illegal electric fence in a farm at Muthalipatti near here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as S. Srinivasan (42) of Sadanandapuram and I. Muniyasamy (50) of Muthalipatti. The workers had gone to the farm belonging to Mohanraj of Sadanandapuram to bathe in a well. They were found lying dead in the farm at around 7.30 a.m.

Investigation by police revealed that the two touched the wire fence of the farm where plantain and other horticulture crops were cultivated. The owner had illegally converted the fence into an electric fence to keep wild boars away.

Since, power supply to the fence had not been suspended, the duo suffered an electric shock and were killed on the spot.

Vachchakarapatti police have registered a case. The bodies have been taken to Virudhunagar Goverment Medical College Hospital.