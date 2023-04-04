Two earthmovers given for renovation of tanks in Virudhunagar district

April 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Indus Ind Bank has donated two earthmovers to Virudhunagar district for taking up various irrigation-related works.

The heavy machinery, worth ₹72 lakh, would be used to renovate irrigation tanks, repair supply channels, remove wild growth from farm lands and dig farm ponds. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said the machinery had been donated under Indus Pradhan Scheme to Virudhunagar district, one of the Aspirational Districts in the State.

Farmers and farmers’ associations, who wanted to make use of the machinery, could contact Pradhan organisation located at 11/5A, Maruthi Nagar, Kachcheri Road, Virudhunagar - 626001, or submit their application over WhatsApp number 94451-23288, he added.

Pradhan representative R. Srinvasan, engineering coordinator J. Kanagavali and agriculture coordinator Adinarayanan were also present when the documents of the earthmovers were handed over to the Collector.