Two drown in well

March 11, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons swooned and drowned in an unused well when they tried to retrieve a bike that fell into the well.

 Police said S. Selva, 19, of Lakshmipuram close to Mayilaadi near here had parked his bike near an unused well without parapet wall on Sunday evening. Following an argument between him and his father Sri Lingam, 53, Selva pushed the bike into the well and the two-wheeler drowned instantly.

  Sri Lingam, a brick kiln worker, scolded his son and sought the help of his relative and van driver Selvan, 35, of the same area to retrieve the two-wheeler from the well. When Sri Lingam and Selvan were lowered into the well by rope, they swooned and drowned into the water due to suspected poisonous gas inside the well.

 Following information from the public, the Anjugramam police and the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. The bodies were sent to Kanniyakumari District Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

 Anjugramam police have registered a case.

PAJS

