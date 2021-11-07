Two drown in waterbodies near Madurai

Search on for two youth who were swept away in Vaigai

Even as two bodies were recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel from waterbodies near Peraiyur on Sunday, search was on for two youth who were washed away in Vaigai near Paravai on Saturday.

Police said A. Mustafa of Virudhunagar, who was bathing in a wild stream near Saptur, was washed away at around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.

In a separate incident, V. Rajasekar, 29, of Anaikaraipatti was returning from his farm when he slipped into a stream at Keni under Saptur police station limits. After a prolonged search, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from T. Kallupatti and Usilampatti found their bodies on Sunday.

Meanwhile, firemen from Tallakulam in Madurai have launched a search for two youth who were washed away in Vaigai near Paravai.

K. Viswanathan, 21, and S. Arulvasanth, 17, from Tiruppur had come to their relative’s house to attend a function. At around 4.30 p.m., when they were bathing in the river near Paravai bridge, they were swept away by the strong current, Inspector of Police, Samayanallur, D. Anandhi said.

A drone was also used to track the missing youth.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has appealed to people to keep away from the river that has a heavy flow of water. He has also asked people not to take their cattle for grazing along the river.