Two drown in sump

Two construction workers drowned in a sump after they accidentally fell into it on Friday.

Police said M. Antony, 54, of Ambedkar Nagar and K. Pitchandi, 24, of Pottalkaadu, were installing solar panels in a fertilizer manufacturing unit at Muthiahpuram. When Pitchandi had gone to fetch water from a nearby sump, he accidentally fell into it which had 15-feet-deep water. When Antony tried to save him with a pole, he also fell into the sump and both drowned.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies. Muthiahpuram police have registered a case.