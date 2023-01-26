ADVERTISEMENT

Two drown in irrigation tank near Madurai

January 26, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - MADURAI

When a 11-year-old-girl and her 50-year-old aunt were taking bath in the Kunnur irrigation tank, the duo drowned

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a 11-year-old girl, died after they drowned in an irrigation tank near Karuppayoorani in Madurai district on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as S. Dhunska (11) and her aunt, M. Bhavani Chithra (50) of Tahsildar Nagar. The police said the duo had come with their family members to offer worship at a temple.

When they were taking bath in the Kunnur irrigation tank, the girl and her aunt drowned. Though family members immediately pulled them out of water and rushed them to Government Rajaji Hospital, they were declared brought dead on arrival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karuppayoorani police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai / death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US