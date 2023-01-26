HamberMenu
Two drown in irrigation tank near Madurai

When a 11-year-old-girl and her 50-year-old aunt were taking bath in the Kunnur irrigation tank, the duo drowned

January 26, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a 11-year-old girl, died after they drowned in an irrigation tank near Karuppayoorani in Madurai district on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as S. Dhunska (11) and her aunt, M. Bhavani Chithra (50) of Tahsildar Nagar. The police said the duo had come with their family members to offer worship at a temple.

When they were taking bath in the Kunnur irrigation tank, the girl and her aunt drowned. Though family members immediately pulled them out of water and rushed them to Government Rajaji Hospital, they were declared brought dead on arrival.

Karuppayoorani police are investigating.

