Two drown in farm well

July 12, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons drowned in a farm well near Ottapidaram on Wednesday when the floor of the dilapidated motor room caved in and fell into the well.

Police said a group of farmhands and electrician Ariyanayagam, 60, of Kulasekaranallur near here were repairing a motor fitted in a farm. Even as the work was going on, the floor of the motor room standing close to the open farm well caved in and fell into the well.

 As Ariyanayagam and farmhands Eswaran, 45, of Vadakku Aaraikulam, Mariadoss, 75, of Chinthalakkattai and Marimuthu, 50, of Governagiri, all near Ottapidaram, fell into the well, now having water for about 40 feet, other farm workers alerted the Ottapidaaram police after their efforts to rescue them went in vain.

Even though the police and the fire and rescue services personnel started the rescue operation, only the bodies of Mariadoss and Eswaran could be retrieved, while injured Marimuthu and Ariyanayagam have been admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. Ottapidaaram police have registered a case.

