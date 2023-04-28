Two drinking water bottling units without permit sealed

April 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Officials have sealed two drinking water bottling units here as these companies were functioning without obtaining license.

As the coastal town is expected to experience acute drinking water crisis in the summer due to rapidly falling storage level in the reservoirs, the Corporation officials are taking steps to check illegal drinking water connections and seize the motors fitted in them. When Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar-led Corporation officials team conducted a surprise check in the areas close to VVD Signal and Tooveypuram on Friday, he found two drinking water packaging units functioning in the first street of Tooveypuram.

As he asked for the permits obtained from the government, the owners of the companies, which were drawing groundwater for bottling, could not provide it as they had not obtained any permission from the government. Subsequently, Mr. Dinesh Kumar informed District Collector K. Senthil Raj about the illegal drinking water bottling units functioning in the town, officials said.

In an hour, Thoothukudi Tahsildar Selvakumar and his team visited the bottling unit and sealed it.

“We’ll initiate stringent action against those who illegally draw water from the drinking water connections. Moreover, the pumps fitted in the drinking water connections will also be seized besides permanently disconnecting the water connections,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar warned.